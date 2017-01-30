Innisfil Man Accused of Pointing Loaded Gun At Wife’s Head

An Innisfil man is being accused of pointing a loaded weapon at his wife’s head. Just before midnight Friday, police went to an Innisfil home with reports of a domestic disturbance. A woman told police she, her husband, and a friend were drinking in the garage, when the husband became upset and threatened to kill his wife. He allegedly tried to drive away, she took the keys, but he forced her through violence to give them back. The husband allegedly assaulted his wife before pointing a loaded shotgun at her head. The third person got the gun away from him, and everyone got to safe distance to wait for the cops. A 53-year-old man faces a few Assault related charges.