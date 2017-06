Innisfil Lions Club Hall, 982 Innisfil Beach Rd

July 15, 2017

9am-1pm

Simcoe County Collectors Show

Saturday July 15th 9am-1pm

Innisfil Lions Hall Club

982 Innisfil Beach Rd

Come check out patches, badges, insignias and other related items for Police-Fire-Ems. Come to trade, buy or sell

Admission $5 Tables $10

For info contact:

Josh Thomas (joshthomas03@gmail.com)

Al Thomas (50t@sympatico.ca)