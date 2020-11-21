Listen Live

Innisfil Launches “Scrooge the Ticket” Campaign

People with Parking Fines Given Chance to Give Back instead



The third year of Innnisfil’s “Scrooge the Ticket” campaign launched yesterday. Anyone who receives a parking fine has the option of donating children’s toys gift cards, or non-perishable food items instead of paying their ticket. All donations will be given to the Innisfil Food Bank.

Participants are asked to bring their items to Innisfil Town Hall (2101 Innisfil Beach Rd.) no later that December 4th at 4:30 pm. The donated items must be equal to or greater than the value of the parking fine and a receipt must be presented.

