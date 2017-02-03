Listen Live

Innisfil Front Door Kicked In, Nothing Reported Stolen

Suspect Only In The Home a Short Time

An Innisfil man came home Thursday night to find his front door kicked in. Looks like the bad guy hoofed in the door sometime between 1:00 and 6:00 Thursday, and was only in the home for a brief time. Nothing has been reported stolen, but if you spotted anything suspicious along Lockhart Road between Yonge and the 20th Sideroad in that time frame, give the law a shout. Contact the South Simcoe Police Service at (705)436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

