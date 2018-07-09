Listen Live

Innisfil Fire Performs Tiny Rescue

Three-Month-Old Puppy Rescued From Folds Of Lounger

By News

Showing that firefighers aren’t just about fighting fires, Innisfil Fire was called upon to perform a tiny rescue Monday. A 3-month old chihuahua got stuck in a reclining chair while playing around today and, worried the mechanism may cause the pup some harm, the owner called 911. Innisfil Fire came to the rescue, putting some specialized tools to use, liberating the four-legged captive in no time. The chair even came away unscathed.

 

