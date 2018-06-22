Listen Live

Innisfil Fire Chief On To Bigger and Better Things

Jon Pegg Named Chief of Emergency Management for the Province of Ontario

By News

Looks like Innisfil is on the hunt for a new Fire Chief. It’s been announced that Chief Jon Pegg has been named the new Chief of Emergency Management for the Province of Ontario.


Pegg had been Chief of Innisfil Fire and Rescue since March of 2014, his last day is July 2nd. Deputy Chief Tom Raeburn will oversee the service during the recruitment process.

