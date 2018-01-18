Innisfil Business Robbed Of Jewellery For Second Time In Less Than A Week

Less than a week after a brazen daytime distraction theft Roadshow Antiques at the 400 Flea Market in Innisfil has been rocked by a second theft of jewellery. This time, surveillance video shows two males prying open a locked door around 6:45 last night then smashing jewellery showcases and removing a large quantity of jewellery. The suspects were in the store for just three minutes before leaving in a dark-coloured SUV. The South Simcoe Police Forensic Identification Team and Criminal Investigations Bureau are investigating. A man and a woman are being sought in last week’s distraction theft.

banner image via TripAdvisor.ca