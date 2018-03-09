Innisfil approves funding for second stage of transit service

Looks like Uber is a reasonable alternative to public transit in Innisfil, with the town approving funding for the second stage of the ride sharing transit service. The Wednesday meeting of council saw an additional $350,000 in funding approved for the Uber plan, with monthly usage doubting from June to December of last year. The second stage includes adding the Alcona library branch and Lefroy Community Centre to the list of flat-fare locations, at three bucks a pop. Expect more details on presentations next week to discuss how the town will further implement this plan.