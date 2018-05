Annual Pitch-In Day taking place May 12, 2018 from 9am-11:30am in the Town of Innisfil.

Meet at your local Innisfil Fire Hall for garbage bags and gloves and head out into the community to clean.

Appreciations BBQ will be at Noon at Centennial Park – 2870 7th Line, Innisfil.

Let’s help keep Innsifil beautiful.