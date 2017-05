Innisbrook Golf and Country Club

Sunday June 4th, 2017

Registration at 12:00pm

The Greater Barrie Area Golf for Wounded Warriors Tournament will be held on Sunday June 4th at Innisbrook Golf and Country Club in support of Wounded Warriors Canada. Cost is $110 per person or $440 per foursome. Cart and Lunch provided with Awards and Dinner at Wild Wing South Barrie. Great Golf, Great Cause!