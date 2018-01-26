Listen Live

Inflammatory Statement Before PC Caucus Gathers

Tory MPP MacLeod Claims She Went to PC Party Before Christmas With Accusations

By News

Potential for more fallout today, due to comments made just before the Ontario Progressive Conservative caucus gathered to find a replacement for Patrick Brown. Tory MPP Lisa MacLeod, on way into caucus meeting to discuss leadership issue, told CP24 she went to the PC campaign team  before Christmas with stories of Patrick Brown’s behaviour; she was told they were unfounded. The caucus today convened to decide how and with whom to replace Brown, following allegations he sexually assaulted two women.

