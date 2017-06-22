Inconveniently placed fast food restaurants!

Like many people, I crave fast food from time to time. But when it’s diet time – I don’t want to see it. Cravings are hard to avoid when they put the fast food right next to my gym or weight loss group.

Japan now has Curves…right above a McDonald’s… pic.twitter.com/43SdQFOavW — Fuzzy Gaijin (@fuzzygaijin) February 19, 2015

This @JennyCraig is building will power in its members each and everyday. Props pic.twitter.com/utm0T5stTf — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 20, 2017

it’s hard when your gym is literally next door 2 a fast food chain which ironically advertises itself with gym&fun therefore pic.twitter.com/imlyZHyd2Y — Christina (@Zimtarella) January 8, 2017

how convenient, McDonald’s right next to goodlife!! pic.twitter.com/ybHP2sP1Tz — MJ (@malakjaber_) May 18, 2014







It even happens in Barrie! Here’s the LA Fitness at Bayview and Mapleview! Right next to McDonald’s! I mean, I could get a salad, but the Big Mac is just so good!

Is there a fast food restaurant near your gym?