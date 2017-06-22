Listen Live

Inconveniently placed fast food restaurants!

When fast food gets too close to the gym/weight loss group...

Like many people, I crave fast food from time to time. But when it’s diet time – I don’t want to see it. Cravings are hard to avoid when they put the fast food right next to my gym or weight loss group.



It even happens in Barrie! Here’s the LA Fitness at Bayview and Mapleview! Right next to McDonald’s! I mean, I could get a salad, but the Big Mac is just so good!

Is there a fast food restaurant near your gym?

