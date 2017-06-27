Listen Live

Illuminate Barrie-Snowbirds Show: Details

What to see, how to get there, marine restrictions

By News

Pre-show Activities at Heritage Park, 1pm–9pm
Canadian Forces Base Borden will be set-up at Heritage Park from 1pm-9pm with military displays and the ever popular kiddie commando course. Families can also enjoy the Promenade Days midway.

Water-based Activity Restrictions, 4pm–8pm
For the safety of the public and the air show participants, water-based activities west of Minet’s Point Park and Johnson’s Beach will be restricted from 4pm-8pm including kayaking, swimming, SUPing, and more (see “Viewing from Water” below).

Air Show Viewing Information

Viewing from Shore
The best locations to view the show will be Heritage Park, Allandale Station Park, or any of the small parks along the north and south shores of Kempenfelt Bay

Viewing from Water

In order to ensure the safety of both the public and the air show participants during this exciting event, the following water restrictions will be in place:

  • A safety line will be placed in the water from Johnson’s Beach to Minet’s Point Park from 4pm until the show ends, which will be enforced by the Barrie Police and their service partners on Lake Simcoe. Public viewing by boat will be to the east of the line.
    West of the line, boats and water-based activities (including kayaking, canoeing and SUPing) will be restricted starting at 4pm.
  • Barrie Marina and Tiffin boat launches will be closed for the entire day. Boaters are encouraged to use nearby public launches, including Innisfil and Orillia.

Getting Around: Parking & Shuttle

  • Parking
    Due to construction, some waterfront parking is limited, but there’s plenty available within walking distance along the waterfront and throughout the downtown. Note that waterfront parking is free for Barrie residents with a valid resident pass or $3/hour ($15 daily maximum), while downtown parking is free on weekday evenings.
  • Barrie Transit Shuttle
    Barrie Transit is offering a FREE park ‘n ride from Allandale Rec Centre to get you down to the Air Show! Between 1:00pm and 6:00pm, you can park at Allandale Rec Centre and board the 3A bus from stop #2 located behind the Centre. You can get off at the Allandale GO Station or the Downtown Transit Terminal, both just a short walk to the recommended viewing areas along the waterfront. Transfers for your return trip will be issued upon boarding and will be valid until end of service! Click here for more information

