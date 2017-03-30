I’LL HAVE AN ‘E&T’

‘Espresso tonics’ are the latest bizarre coffee trend. In Australia and some parts of the US this is something people are actually choosing to drink, either ordering the liquid monstrosities at bars and cafés, or making them themselves. It’s a fairly simple concoction a shot of espresso with tonic water added to it. Some people are even garnishing the icky drinks with lime. While alternative coffee drinks such as espresso martinis seem possibly palatable, the bitter taste of tonic water that we’d usually associate with a double Gordon’s gin is hard to imagine swallowing. And even more so with lime.