Iceland’s President wants to Ban Pineapple on Pizza

If Pineapple on Pizza is Iceland's biggest problem...they're doing alright

By Food, Funny, Morning Show, Weird and Wonderful

President Gudni Johannesson hates pineapple on pizza so much that he wants to ban it. He was visiting as school in Akureyri in North Iceland, when he was asked by students about his personal tastes on everything from his favourite soccer team to his most hated food.

One student asked about pineapple on pizza, and he went into an epic rant explaining that if he had the power, he would ban the topping all together.

