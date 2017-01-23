Ice Rescue On Kempenfelt Bay

Emergency services were called to Kempenfelt Bay, near the foot of Mulcaster Street, during the noon hour Sunday after reports of woman walking out on the ice into thick fog. Barrie Fire Platoon Chief Jeff Cateau says Barrie Police first tried to coax her back. When she refused…

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was taken to RVH. Cateau surprised they haven’t been called out more often given the mild weather of the past few days…

That said, there were a number of people on the ice yesterday, pulling sleds to and from ice huts. Cateau says given the warm spell it is not safe to be out on the ice and hopes people will stay off it until ‘the experts’ deem it be safe.