I was skeptical, so I bought a fidget spinner

The fidget spinner craze hit its peak a few months ago. Back in the spring, it seemed like every single person alive was talking about the new “it” toy. But I was very skeptical about whether they were fun, worth the money and really could help channel “nervous energy”.

It wasn’t until I was walking through a Best Buy on Friday night that I ever considered owning one.

I went into the store to kill 15 minutes when I walked by an end-cap display full of fidget spinners. I almost walked right by until I saw the price: “$5.99”; this seemed inexpensive. I had always been curious them and had never actually played with one for more than 5 seconds, so I bit the bullet.

I brought the spinner by itself up to pay and the cashier laughed.

Cashier: “Is that the only item you have today?”

Me: “Yes, I came here just to buy a six dollar fidget spinner.”

The item was mislabeled, so after five minutes of going back and forth between the display and the cash register, I walked out of the store with a jet-black fidget for the after-tax price of $6.77.

I took my new toy and immediately tore open the packaging like an excited child on Christmas morning.

After playing with it for a couple of minutes, I noted some of my initial observations:

It was much heavier than I had initially thought and was surprisingly hard to spin with one hand

Despite being advertised “up to 3 minutes of spinning”, I could not get the device to spin for more than 90 seconds straight

You can spin the individual stems of the fidget spinner in addition the centre of the device

When spinning, shifting the axis of the spinner leading to a really funny sensation; like it’s trying to get away from you

After playing with the device for a couple of days, I think I’m over it.

If you love your fidget spinner for concentration and for control over nervous energy, I implore you to continue to use it. But as a toy, it’s pretty lame. Unless of course, I’m just not playing with the fidget spinner in the right way (like the Dude Perfect team below).