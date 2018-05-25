I May Visit Toronto After Hearing This

So Vancouver almost had Morgan Free voicing there transit system and then literally within the hour of the announcement, there was a hiccup. Freeman was accused of sexual misconduct. The campaign in conjunction with VISA was put on hold and Vancouver residents took to twitter for suggestions !

Ryan Reynolds, Mike Myers, anybody from the Riverdale cast were all suggested but.. then this happened.

Yo if they need a replacement now let me know. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 24, 2018

YUP.. Seth offered up his voice for the public transit stunt. Shortly after a world famous councillor from Toronto, known globally as ‘The 6 Dad” and the owner of the “We The Norm” movement. Councillor Norm Kelly, from Ward 40 decided to chime in on the action with this..

I’ll do the whole country! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 25, 2018

Needless to say…. if this goes down, I’ll actually be happy for once to possibly sit in some strangers pee on the TTC.

Also, I think I speak for everyone when I say.. SETH PLEASE DO THIS.