Hurry Up And Wait: Road Work Underway In Barrie
BayfIeld, Mapleview and Yonge affected
The City of Barrie is getting down to work on three major road projects:
- The resurfacing of Bayfield Street between Coulter and Cundles began Sunday night. Expect lane restrictions between 9pm and 6am nightly until June 8
- Maplleview Drive East was closed at 7 Monday morning between Yonge and Prince William Way for water main work. That’s until Wednesday at 7pm
- Crews begin two days of work Tuesday on the rail crossing at Burton Avenue/Yonge Street at Garden Drive