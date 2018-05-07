Listen Live

Hurry Up And Wait: Road Work Underway In Barrie

BayfIeld, Mapleview and Yonge affected

By News

The City of Barrie is getting down to work on three major road projects:

    • The resurfacing of Bayfield Street between Coulter and Cundles began Sunday night. Expect lane restrictions between 9pm and 6am nightly until June 8
    • Maplleview Drive East was closed at 7 Monday morning between Yonge and Prince William Way for water main work. That’s until Wednesday at 7pm
    • Crews begin two days of work Tuesday on the rail crossing at Burton Avenue/Yonge Street at Garden Drive

