Hurry Up And Wait: Road Work Underway In Barrie

The City of Barrie is getting down to work on three major road projects:

The resurfacing of Bayfield Street between Coulter and Cundles began Sunday night. Expect lane restrictions between 9pm and 6am nightly until June 8 Maplleview Drive East was closed at 7 Monday morning between Yonge and Prince William Way for water main work.┬áThat’s until Wednesday at 7pm Crews begin two days of work Tuesday on the rail crossing at Burton Avenue/Yonge Street at Garden Drive