Hurry Up And Wait: Road Work Underway In Barrie

The City of Barrie is getting down to work on three major road projects:

The resurfacing of Bayfield Street between Coulter and Cundles began Sunday night. Expect lane restrictions between 9pm and 6am nightly until June 8 Maplleview Drive East was closed at 7 Monday morning between Yonge and Prince William Way for water main work. That’s until Wednesday at 7pm Crews begin two days of work Tuesday on the rail crossing at Burton Avenue/Yonge Street at Garden Drive

