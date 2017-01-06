Huronia Historical Parks Now Hiring For Summer Gigs

Huronia Historical Parks is looking for a few good students. Seventy of them, in fact, to fill positions at Sainte-Marie Among the Hurons, and Discovery Harbour. They need Historical Interpreters, Maintenance, and ticket booth clerks, but the organization’s Gary Molnar says it doesn’t matter what position you work, you gotta have the right attitude.

Molnar says university students can benefit from the experience, but won’t rule out high school kids either.

Deadline for university students to apply is January 30th, with interviews to commence during Reading Week. High school students have until April. Online applications are available on the Huronia Historical Parks website.