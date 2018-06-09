Huntsville man facing several charges in Innisfil incident

An arrest following a domestic-related weapons call in Innisfil. South Simcoe Police Service officers took a 26-year-old Huntsville man into custody 1:00pm Friday at a farm property on McKay Road between 5th Sideroad and County Road 27 in Barrie. A passerby had spotted the suspect and called police, helping to end a more than 24-hour search.

The man faces the following charges:

Fail to comply – Recognizance

Breach of Probation

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Weapons Dangerous

Weapon Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order

The accused is being held for a bail hearing Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing. Police have not recovered the firearm.