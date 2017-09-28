Hunt For New Oro Medonte School Site Begins

Oro Medonte might be getting a new public school. The Simcoe County School Board met has voted to start working with the Township in finding a location for a proposed elementary school in town. This is pending Ministry of Education approval, after the Public Board earlier this month submitted a wish list of replacements, upgrades, or new builds in the area. A replacement for Banting Memorial in Alliston, along with new schools in Bradford, Alcona, and Wasaga Beach, among the items on that list.