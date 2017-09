A Tottenham woman is accused of having hundreds of illicit pills on hand. The Nottawasaga OPP took a search warrant to a Tottenham address Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation. There, police claim to have seized hundreds of morphine and oxycodone pills, along with some cocaine. A 41-year-old woman is facing a list of charges as a result, and will answer to them in front of a Bradford judge ASAP.