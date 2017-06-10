Hummingbird Montessori School, 1152 Concession 6 North (Brethren in Christ Church) in Stayner

Saturday June 10

9am-3pm

Our spring fundraiser for this year! Help us raise money for our new Earth School program starting in September 2017!

Come hunt for treasures at our Mom 2 Mom Sale, Yard Sale, Book Fair and Bake Sale! There will also be some other small business vendors too.

We’re welcoming our community to help clear out your garage or attic by renting a table and joining the fun (you keep all proceeds from your sales).

Proceeds go to our Earth School programming for September 2017.