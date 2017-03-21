Human Trafficking Victim Rescued From Georgina Home

Human trafficking charges have been laid after police say they got a call from a victim held against her will. Police say they got a 911 call from a woman trapped in a Georgina home, claiming she was used as a prostitute there. Police traced the call and found the victim, along with three men in the home. A 17-year-old Georgina man, along with a 26-year-old from Richmond Hill and a 45-year-old Montreal man, face charges in relation to Sexual Assault, Human Trafficking, and Forcible Confinement.