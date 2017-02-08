Human Trafficking Charges Laid During Traffic Stop
One Man Charged After Woman in Need Spotted in Passenger Seat
A traffic stop in Georgian Bay Township has resulted in Human Trafficking charges laid. The OPP say the vehicle was pulled over around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, on the north 400 approaching White Falls Road. A woman in the car was allegedly clearly in need of help, and further investigation lead to the male driver being taken to detachment. The 32-year-old Quebec man faces charges including Human Trafficking, Uttering Threats, and Assault.