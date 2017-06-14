Human Rights Complaints Prompts Policy Revision at Catholic School Board

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board will clarify the rules and regulations on opting out of religious course, following a human rights complaint. The complaint was lodged against the Board by a former student in 2016, who claims she was discriminated against when she sought an exemption from religious classes at her Midland school. The board says today it will lay out in more plain language the process of opting out of courses, adding students can stay in or opt out of whichever religious programs or activities they wish.