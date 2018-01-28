Human Remains Found in Highlands East Township

OPP are investigating what they are calling a double homicide after the human remains were found in Haliburton. Police say the remains were found in the area of Glamour Lake Road in the Highlands east township on January 21st and they are treating it as a double homicide. Police have identified the two deceased as 35 year old Deidra Ann SMITH, and 34 year old Ghislain (Justin) ROBICHAUD, both of St. Catharines, Ontario.

The OPP has established a Tip Line for this investigation. Anyone having information on this incident is asked to contact the tip line at 1-844-677-5010, or the Haliburton Highlands OPP at (705) 286-1431. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.khcs.ca.