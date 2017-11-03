Huge Dip in Barrie Jobless Rate

Barrie’s jobless rate is at its lowest in ten years. The unemployment rate in the city plummeted to 4.4 per cent in October, compared to six per cent the month prior. Not only that, Statistics Canada says this is over four percentage points lower than a year ago. Mayor Jeff Lehman points to strong job creation in the city. Only Hamilton saw a lower jobless rate in the province last month at 4 per cent flat. Ontario’s unemployment rate creeped up three tenths to 5.9 per cent last month, while the federal rate barely changed, up slightly to 6.3 per cent.