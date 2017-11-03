Listen Live

Huge Dip in Barrie Jobless Rate

Second Lowest in Province Behind Hamilton

By News

Barrie’s jobless rate is at its lowest in ten years. The unemployment rate in the city plummeted to 4.4 per cent in October, compared to six per cent the month prior. Not only that, Statistics Canada says this is over four percentage points lower than a year ago. Mayor Jeff Lehman points to strong job creation in the city. Only Hamilton saw a lower jobless rate in the province last month at 4 per cent flat. Ontario’s unemployment rate creeped up three tenths to 5.9 per cent last month, while the federal rate barely changed, up slightly to 6.3 per cent.

Related posts

Barrie Among First 14 Communities to Get a Pot Shop

The Rap Sheet

Fire Extinguisher Recall

UPDATE: Barrie Police Investigating Claims Of Candy Tampering

Weekend Weather

Teen Grabbed Near Bradford High School

The Rap Sheet

Jamie Lee Miller Added to Simcoe County Case Files

Carbon Monoxide Week Highlights Need For Alarms Near Your Bedrooms