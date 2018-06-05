How Virtual Reality Will Change Your World

How Virtual Reality will change your life and where to try it in #Barriehttps://t.co/PECkMOm454 pic.twitter.com/M8B1rLlYa0 — ROCK 95 News (@ROCK95NEWS) June 5, 2018

Virtual reality will undoubtedly revolutionize our lives. It’s a matter of time. Right now we scroll, click, copy, paste, like, post, share, print, search and buy goods online. How we interact with the internet today will all completely change. We are already seeing the mass adoption of virtual and augmented reality platforms like Oculus, Playstation’s VR, HTC Vive and Facebook Spaces.

Think about how fast your smartphone has changed. The VR and AR worlds are excelling at light speed with global revenues hitting $4.1 billion two years ago but projected to uit $79 billion in three years time, according to ARtillry Intelligence.

Virtual Reality experience centres are popping up worldwide, even here at home. In Barrie, the newly opened Vertex VR gives its customers a range of virtual reality experiences like gaming, education, art and even tourism. Operations Manager Stephen Boyce says Vertex offer HTC Vive with room scale, 360 seated, mixed reality and motion simulators. Boyce says it’s a way to experience VR without spending a fortune on the gear yourself. He says we are still a ways away from seeing VR sets in every household but the cost has come down significantly in the last few years. That is being propelled by people like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who expects to spend $3 billion over the next decade to make VR more accessible.