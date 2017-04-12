Happy National Grilled Cheese Day! That’s right – it’s National Grilled Cheese Day. It’s a real thing, and probably the best day ever.

I asked my fellow Rock 95 employees to join me in celebrating this wonderful day. I sent an email saying “let’s make grilled cheese sandwiches tomorrow! Share your favourite kinds of grilled cheese recipes with me!”. Much to my delight, several people shared their most loved variations on the classic sammy, but I was met with one horrifying response. Cat, from the Rock 95 Morning Crew, replied “I would, but I suck at making grilled cheese”.

Now, I know what you’re thinking – how can she not be able to make a grilled cheese? It’s one of the simplest and also most delicious meals that exist!” I couldn’t agree more. There’s an old saying that says “Give a man to fish, feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.” With that in mind, I set out set Cat up for the rest of her life, and teach her how to make the perfect grilled cheese sandwich.

Step 1

Assemble your ingredients. For the perfect grilled cheese you will need:

cheese slices

avocado (trust me)

bread

butter (or margarine, if you prefer)

Step 2

Slice the avocado in to thin strips. Do NOT smush the avocado and spread it on the bread. That’s what Cat wanted to do. She was wrong.

Step 3

Butter both sides of your bread. This is very important – both sides. Please don’t skip this step.

Step 4

Assemble the sandwich. Place the first piece of bread on your griddle/pan and place the cheese on top. Be sure to stagger the cheese for optimum coverage. Arrange avocado slices on top of the cheese, then cover with the top piece of bread.

Step 5

Patience. Keep the temperature low, and resist the urge to constantly check your sandwich. Give the bread time to develop that perfect golden crust and the cheese time to melt. After at least 6 minutes, you can check if the sandwich is ready to flip. After you flip, wait another few minutes to allow the other side of the bread to toast. Resist the urge to flatten your grilled cheese.

Step 7

After the bread is toasted to perfection and the cheese is melted, you may remove the sandwich from the cooking apparatus. Allow the sandwich to sit for 1 minute before you cut into it. Always (always!) cut on a diagonal.

Step 8

Enjoy your sandwich! The hard work is done…now dig in to the most delicious grilled cheese you will ever eat!