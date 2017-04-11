How to get Maple Leafs Playoff Tickets Today

Our boys did it. They’re in the playoffs. Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment staged an event in Maple Leaf square yesterday unveiling everything fans may want to know about the upcoming playoffs including ticket sales, swag, and details on the planned parties in the square for the Leafs and the Raptors.

Here is their five-point playoff plan:

From game to game, Air Canada Centre will become a playoff hub for whichever team is playing at home. If the Leafs or Raptors are playing within the arena, the tailgate party in Maple Leaf Square will also be dedicated exclusively to that team;

If both teams play on the same day at different times, Maple Leaf Square will transition from one team’s tailgate party to the other after the first game of the day has concluded;

If both teams play away games on the same day, at the same time, the Bremner Board will feature a split screen broadcast with both games shown simultaneously;

If two games are being shown, Maple Leaf Square will also feature additional, smaller support screens.

Starting today at 1 p.m., fans who have a Leafs Nation (free to sign up) membership will get a code to access limited presale playoff tickets. The rest of the tickets go on Ticketmaster to the general public starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. There will also be a few pairs of tickets handed out at the tailgate parties in Maple Leaf Square.

Single game tickets start at $95, but it depends on who the Leafs are facing. A ‘premium’ opponent like Pittsburgh will see prices starting at $150 for playoff tickets. Fans can also expect that the farther the Leafs go, the more expensive tickets will become.