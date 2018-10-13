How To: Buy Pot Online in Ontario… maybe

Well.. This happened quickly. We’re merely days away from being able to buy and consume Mary Jane legally in Ontario. We do have an issue, apparently there isn’t enough of the green stuff to go around. So that being considered….Here’s a rundown of how to buy pot legally in Ontario!

Step 1: Go to www.ocs.ca on October 17th at 12:01 am

Step 2: Fight this message because everyone and their grandma’s going to be trying to buy pot.

Step 3: Once you are in, pick from 70 strains, in a variety of oils, pre rolled joints, and of course dried flower. This will end up looking like a simple amazon page.

The maximum amount per order is 30 grams, there is so far no news of a cap on how many orders one person can make. it is $5.00 for shipping and it will arrive in 1-3 days VIA Canada Post.

Step 4: Wait.

Step 5: Answer door 1-3