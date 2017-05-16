Listen Live

How NOT to do Fireworks!

Fireworks Fail!

By Uncategorized, Videos, Weird and Wonderful

One of the tell-tale signs summer is just around the corner is when fireworks start popping up on shelves everywhere. Exciting right? Well, if you’ve got a good head on your shoulders, and you keep some good safety guidelines in mind than yes, it is exciting. If not… Well, you might be in the process of helping us make next year’s fireworks fail blog. With that said enjoy some of these fail videos and maybe the next time you see your neighbors just say thanks for not being like the people in these videos…

Warning – graphic language!


 

 

And for a bonus… 10,000 firecrackers being set off at once.

 

