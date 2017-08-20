How Best To View Tomorrow’s Eclipse? With A Pinhole Camera!

A nice sunny afternoon expected today, but tomorrow will be a different story, especially early afternoon. A solar eclipse tomorrow, as the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. It’s doing it at an angle that, here up north, it will only be a partial eclipse. Which means you’ll need eye protection for sure. Good thing we’ve got instructions from NASA on how to build your own pinhole camera. You need white card stock, aluminum foil, tape, and a pin. What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon?