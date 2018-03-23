How A Beard Can Help A Kid With Crohn’s or Colitis

It happens Saturday night in Barrie…Nuckfest 3…the Ontario Beard and Moustache Championships to raise money for Camp Got2Go – a youth program for kids with Crohn’s and Colitis. These are diseases that cause inflammation in all or part of the gastrointestinal tract leading to frequent and sometimes urgent trips to the bathroom…

Nuckfest organizer Mike Speyer says Camp Got2Go allows kids to meet others with similar challenges..to share understanding and create friendships. Nuckfest will feature beards from all over North America…and axe throwing competition and tribute bands. Click here for more information.

Listen below for more on Nuckfest with Mike and his brother Martin…

Beard Categories include:

Fake Beard/Whiskerina

Best Mustache

Partial Beard (Goatee, Chops, whaler)

Beard 4 inches and under

Beard 5-8 inches

Beard 9-12 inches

Beard over 12 inches

Full Beard Styled Mustache

Freestyle

NEW EVENT – 5 Minute Mustache race (after natural beard categories are complete)

Bands

Tool Tribute by Third Eye Open

Rage Against the Machine tribute by Evil Empire

Slipknot Tribute by Kn