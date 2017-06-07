Housing Prices Still High In Barrie-Area…But Cooling

Housing prices are still rising in the Barrie-area. The average price for a detached home in the last month was just over $566,000 – down from April, but still 25 per cent higher than a year ago. “While prices continue to increase on a year‐by‐year level, there seems to be slight slowing to the fast and hot market we were seeing earlier this year,” said Rob Alexander,President, Barrie & District Association of Realtors. Residential townhouse, link, and semi‐detached homes in the City of Barrie posted an average selling price of $408,622 in May 2017, a 28% increase over May 2016. Condominium sales average for the City of Barrie for the month of May 2017 was $336,771, a 33% increase compared to May 2016.

Essa Township

In Essa Township, detached residential properties posted an average selling price of $532,155 in May 2017, an increase of 2% over May 2016.

Town of Innisfil

Detached residential properties in the Town of Innisfil posted an average selling price of $588,404 in May 2017, an increase of 19% over the month of May 2016.

Oro‐Medonte Township

The average selling price for detached residential properties in Oro‐Medonte in May 2017 was $767,560 an increase of 26% over May 2016.

Springwater Township

Detached residential homes in Springwater Township posted an average selling price in May 2017 of $772,596 an increase of 33% over May 2016.

image: rentseeker.ca