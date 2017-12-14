Listen Live

Housing Prices in Barrie Expected to Grow Double The National Average

Homes In Barrie Expected to Cost Five Per Cent More Next Year

Barrie’s housing prices are predicted to grow even further. ReMax has taken a look at recent trends and say the price of residential units in Barrie is expected to increase by five per cent next year, compared to a national average of just 2.5 per cent. The Real Estate company says Barrie’s proximity to Toronto and comparatively lower housing prices will continue to affect the market in town next year. ReMax does point out prices could fluctuate further in the coming years as thousands of new homes are expected to be built in the Annexed Lands to the south.

