Hourly Shuttle Service From Barrie To Toronto and Back Again

Local Company Providing Nonstop Trips to the GTA

There’s a new way to get to the Big Smoke as of Tuesday morning. Sunridexpress, a new Barrie based shuttle service is hitting the road first thing, with regular hourly service down to Toronto and back. With a similar service, GO Transit, already available, we asked Audley Campbell, the service’s Safety Manager, what makes them different.

He points having the permit approved already demonstrates the need for a service like this in the community.

Twenty bucks gets you on the bus, with point of sale equipment on board the shuttle that picks you up at the Essa Road carpool lot. Audley recommends booking online in advance.

