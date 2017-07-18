Hotel dumps Trump name

The Trump International Hotel has officially started its name change.

The Trump hotel at 325 Bay Street in Toronto was sold to a private equity firm last month. The new owners, JCF Capital ULC, decided to change the name after coming to a buyout agreement with Trump Hotels.

Aaaand down goes the Trump moniker from the Toronto hotel. pic.twitter.com/Ua3TViQ1Xk — Graeme Roy (@GraemeGRoy) July 18, 2017

The hotel will eventually be renamed the St. Regis Toronto.

CC image courtesy of Daniel Huizinga via Flickr