Hotel dumps Trump name
Trump's name being removed from Toronto hotel
The Trump International Hotel has officially started its name change.
The removal of the name: #toronto #hotel #trump pic.twitter.com/EwkVuHpPh5
— Frank R Margani (@FrankMargani) July 17, 2017
The Trump hotel at 325 Bay Street in Toronto was sold to a private equity firm last month. The new owners, JCF Capital ULC, decided to change the name after coming to a buyout agreement with Trump Hotels.
Aaaand down goes the Trump moniker from the Toronto hotel. pic.twitter.com/Ua3TViQ1Xk
— Graeme Roy (@GraemeGRoy) July 18, 2017
The hotel will eventually be renamed the St. Regis Toronto.
CC image courtesy of Daniel Huizinga via Flickr