Listen Live

Hotel dumps Trump name

Trump's name being removed from Toronto hotel

By Local, Travel, Weird and Wonderful

The Trump International Hotel has officially started its name change.

The Trump hotel at 325 Bay Street in Toronto was sold to a private equity firm last month. The new owners, JCF Capital ULC, decided to change the name after coming to a buyout agreement with Trump Hotels.

The hotel will eventually be renamed the St. Regis Toronto.

CC image courtesy of Daniel Huizinga via Flickr

Related posts

Someone Replaced Lightsaber Sounds With Owen Wilson Saying “Wow”

7 ways to save some extra money

Tea Party & Skydiggers in Barrie

Happy World Emoji Day!

Detroit Red Wings Unveil World’s Largest “Centrehung” Jumbotron

There’s a new Atari coming!

National Drowning Prevention Week

These Rock n’ Roll classes for young girls are awesome!

$20 million US prize pool for video game tournament