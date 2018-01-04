Hotel California in Support of Diabetes Canada

The Eagles stopped to catch their breath a few decades ago, having sold over 100 million records, collected six Grammy’s, and enjoyed six #1 albums, Hotel California began a pioneering journey through their history-making music that has taken them around the globe and thrilled hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans. It’s been a journey they could never have imagined back in 1986, but their dedication, unique musical gifts, and an obsessive commitment to doing this legendary music true justice in performance, set them apart from the many Eagles bands that came after them. Hotel California toured relentlessly from the 80’s straight through to today, setting the standard for world-class tribute productions as they went, and sharing stages with the likes of The Doobie Bros., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gretchen Wilson, REO Speedwagon, and many more. From Japan to Dubai, Toronto to Texas, Hotel California has boldly taken the tribute band where none had gone before them, and changed an industry’s collective mind about how good a “tribute” band could really be.

THURSDAY JANUARY 4, 2018

7:30pm (doors open at 7:00pm)

LIBERTY NORTH BANQUET HALL

1-100 Caplan Ave, Barrie

Diabetes is a serious disease. Eleven million Canadians live with diabetes or prediabetes today – that’s one in three of us. And another is diagnosed with diabetes every three minutes. Canada is facing a diabetes epidemic that is taking a monumental toll on our health. It’s time to do more – much more.

To shine the light on the epidemic and rally Canadians, the Canadian Diabetes Association became Diabetes Canada on February 13. As the need is enormous and growing by leaps and bounds – we urgently need to achieve greater impact. By speaking with a stronger, clearer voice, Diabetes Canada will raise the profile of diabetes and bring more Canadians to our cause.

Proceeds from this event will go to support Diabetes Canada’s mission to help lead the fight against diabetes by helping people with diabetes live healthy lives while they work to find a cure.

Ticket & Info Line 1-888-777-9793 www.BenefitShow.net