Hope Through Housing Aims To Raise Three Million Dollars

Redwood Park Communities is hoping local personal stories will help raise $3 million. The social service is hoping to raise the money through a Hope Through Housing campaign, to build a two-storey building with 12 furnished, two-bedroom apartments for Simcoe County families in crisis. The campaign comes with a podcast miniseries called Stories Without a Home, with ten-minute episodes featuring a local family sharing their personal story of homelessness. “Our goal with this campaign is to create much needed housing and to continue building safe, supportive community,” says Rhonda Kent, director of housing and family support. “Sharing stories is a great way to do of that. Some people may find the podcasts difficult to listen to as they are raw and emotional. These are the stories of our neighbours and friends who have faced ordinary unfortunate events, or, in some cases, extreme circumstances that have put them face-to-face with homelessness. We want to give these stories a home because we believe they will help us become more aware and engage in the solution as a community.” You can check out the podcasts yourself here, or use the same link to make a donation to the cause.