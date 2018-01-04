Honda Canada Celebrates Another Banner Year

Some celebrating for the crew at Honda in Alliston after Honda Canada reported had a fourth consecutive year of record sales in 2017. Just over 197-thousand vehicles were sold – six percent more than in 2016 – an all-time record. The Civic was Canada’s best-selling passenger car for the 20th year in a row. And feature this, 95 percent of Honda vehicles sold in Canada were built in Canada. “Looking back on 2017, Honda Canada has much to celebrate. With our key pillar models, namely the Canadian-built Civic and CR-V, firmly planted in their respective segments, we are well-positioned to continue our success and retail sales leadership into the new year,” said Jean Marc Leclerc, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Honda Canada Inc. “As we work toward our 2030 global vision, more than half of all new Honda vehicles launching in Canada in the next two years will be electrified. We’re already off to a strong start with the recent launch of Clarity, Honda’s first plug-in hybrid vehicle in Canada, which is perfectly positioned as a no compromise alternative fuel vehicle.”