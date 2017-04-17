Home Sales On A High

Nine local real estate agents have made the Real Estate Professionals (REP) Top 100 list of small market agents in Canada – Peggy Hill of Barrie and Stuart Clelland of Innisfil ranking number 1 and 2 respectively (based on number of transactions completed, rather than overall sales volume). REP says, “Buying a home has never been a more intense experience, and Canada’s realtors took it upon themselves…to help their clients make sound decisions.” Said Hill, “We have to make sure that we are continuously improving, constantly leaarning and evolving with the market.” The local agents who made the list are:

from Barrie:

Peggy Hill and Linda Knight, Keller Williams Experience Realty

Chris Messecar, Exit Realty First North

Joel Faris, Thomas Faris and Sheila Croney, Royal LePage First Contact Realty The Faris Team

Dave Treitz, Century 21 BJ Roth Realty

from Innisfil:

Stuart Clelland, Sutton Group Incentive Reality

From Wasaga Beach:

Mark Ruttan, Re/Max of Wasaga Beach, Mark Ruttan and The People Team

Click here for more on this story.