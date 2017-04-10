Home Invasion and Shooting In Barrie

A man was rushed to hospital after the Barrie Police Service says it is investigating a home invasion and shooting on Gunn Street. Area schools Oakley Park Public and Barrie North Collegiate were put into a Hold and Secure state before 11:00 this morning, as a precaution, while police officers searched the surrounding area for two suspects.

Suspects #1 is described as:

Male, black

20-30 years old

5’8″- 5’9″

Wearing dark clothing and a grey & white stripped hoodie

Suspect #2 is described as:

Male, black

20-30 years old

6′

Wearing dark clothing and a dark hoodie

A 60-year-old man is in hospital, said to be in stable condition. Police say this was a targeted attack, and that there is no danger to public safety.