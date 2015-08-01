Hockey Night in Simcoe County Player Announcements
Join Ozz at the BMC, August 1st
Join Rock 95’s Ozz from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday, August 1st at the Barrie Molson Centre for this year’s Hockey Night in Simcoe County Player Announcements. In addition, you will be able to:
- Meet Dale Hawerchuk and Mike Gartner
- Get tickets to the main event at a discounted price
- Enter for a chance to win autographed memorabilia
The first 95 people get FREE poutine from Smokes Poutinerie!
Hockey Night in Simcoe County is presented by Patrick Brown on August 10th in support of local Simcoe County Hospitals and Charities!