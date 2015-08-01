Join Rock 95’s Ozz from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday, August 1st at the Barrie Molson Centre for this year’s Hockey Night in Simcoe County Player Announcements. In addition, you will be able to:

Meet Dale Hawerchuk and Mike Gartner

Get tickets to the main event at a discounted price

Enter for a chance to win autographed memorabilia

The first 95 people get FREE poutine from Smokes Poutinerie!

Hockey Night in Simcoe County is presented by Patrick Brown on August 10th in support of local Simcoe County Hospitals and Charities!