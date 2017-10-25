Hockey is Mourning the Loss of Gord Downie

Following the passing of Gord Downie last week, Canada has been mourning the loss of an icon, an inspiration and somebody who felt like a family member.

The Tragically Hip’s music has echoed through Hockey Arenas for the last 29 years. ‘The Hip’ sing about, “The Lonely End of the Rink” and Bill Barilko scoring the last goal that, “won the Leafs the Cup” in “Fifty Mission Cap.” That close relationship has become even more clear in the last week.

At the Maple Leafs home game on October 18th, Bill Barilko’s banner was lowered during a tribute to Gord Downie at the start of the game. The sound of the crowd alone is enough to give you goosebumps.

Saturday Octber 21st, during CBC’s Hockey Night in Canada with host Ron McLean…

An incredibly moving segment aired on Gord Downie to start the broadcast…

The Barrie Colts and every team within the Canadian Hockey League held a moment of silence in remembrance and respect before games played this past Saturday and Sunday.

Washington Capitols star goaltender, Braden Holtby showed his love for Gord Downie in 2016 with a custom mask painted with iconic Tragically Hip images.

Holtby had his special mask auctioned off last year, raising $21,650 for Gord Downie’s Fund for Brain Cancer Research and the Gord Downie Secret Path Fund for Truth and Reconciliation.