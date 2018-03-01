ROCK 95 will be at the Holly Recreation Centre tomorrow in support of the Hockey Helps the Homeless Tournament. If you’d like to help, we’d like to invite you to stop by the ROCK 95 tent and drop off a new pair of socks in support of our sock drive during the event.

Hockey Helps the Homeless features local hockey players who suit up along side some former NHL pro’s and Olympic athletes to help raise money for our local David Busy street shelter and Redwood Park Communities.

One of the most desired items for people experiencing homelessness is a request for socks. In fact in a typical year, the David Busby Centre will pass out close to 25,000 pairs of socks to people in need, so they are definitely much needed.

If you could help out by bringing by a new pair of socks sometime throughout the day tomorrow, ROCK 95 will be set up inside the Holly Recreation Centre from 8am until approximately 2:00 tomorrow afternoon. You might even run into some former NHL hockey stars!

