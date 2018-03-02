Hockey Helps The Homeless
Proceeds to Busby Centre and Redwood Park Communities
The Fourth Hockey Helps The Homeless tournament is today at the Holly Rec Centre in Barrie. Ten teams are participating, each with a former NHLer on the squad. Among them, former Leafs Gary Roberts, Mike Krushelnyski and Mike Gartner – who played in the first Hockey Helps The Homeless game in Toronto 20 years ago. The local effort raised more than $70,000 last year. They hope to collect $100,000 this year. Money raised this year goes to the Busby Centre and Redwood park Communities in Barrie. The games begin at 8 o’clock this morning and go until 3 o’clock this afternoon. Admission is free, but they are asking that you bring a new pair of socks as a donation – one of the items that often gets overlooked when helping the homeless.
Listen below for more on the effort and Mike Gartner’s involvement – which goes back to the very first Hockey Helps The Homeless game 20 years ago…