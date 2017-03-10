Hockey Hall Of Fame Unveils Gordie Howe Statue

The Hockey Hall Of Fame is paying tribute to Mr. Hockey – permanently.

The Hall has unveiled a statue of Gordie Howe that stands over 2 metres high, and is located at it’s entrance. Howe’s sons Mark and Marty were on hand today for the unveiling.

Mark and Marty Howe in front of the new Gordie Howe statue at the entrance of the @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/ShzC42onzW — Dave McCarthy (@DaveAMcCarthy) March 10, 2017

The hockey legend played 26 seasons in the NHL and six years in the World Hockey Association, retiring at the age of 52.

Howe had 801 career goals and accumulated 1,850 career points over his incredible NHL career, which included four Stanley Cup titles with the Detroit Red Wings.

Howe died June 10, 2016 at the age of 88.