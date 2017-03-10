Listen Live

Hockey Hall Of Fame Unveils Gordie Howe Statue

Hockey Legend Played 26 Season In The NHL

The Hockey Hall Of Fame is paying tribute to Mr. Hockey – permanently.

The Hall has unveiled a statue of Gordie Howe that stands over 2 metres high, and is located at it’s entrance. Howe’s sons Mark and Marty were on hand today for the unveiling.

The hockey legend played 26 seasons in the NHL and six years in the World Hockey Association, retiring at the age of 52.

Howe had 801 career goals and accumulated 1,850 career points over his incredible NHL career, which included four Stanley Cup titles with the Detroit Red Wings.

Howe died June 10, 2016 at the age of 88.

